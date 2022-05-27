Intermediate to Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Intermediate to Senior Java Developer in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 4-6 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Job brief
We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
Responsibilities
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Requirements
- Relevant education qualification is preferred
- Proven hands-on Software Development experience
- Proven working experience in Java development
- Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Experience in the Spring Framework
- Experience with test-driven development
Tech Stack
- Angular
- Node.js
- Typescript
- REST API
- Rabbit MQ
- Docker
- Mongo DB
Desired Skills:
- Java/Java EE
- Angular
- Node.js
- Typescript
- REST API
- Rabbit MQ
- Docker
About The Employer:
