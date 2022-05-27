IT Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an IT Project Manager (Applications) to join them on an independent contract basis
Role : Project Manager
Type : Independent contract
Area : Bellville / Hybrid Model
Rates : TBD
Output
Manage agreed entry criteria for the IT project
Responsible for compiling Business Case
Verify & keep Business Case and project delivery aligned
Define & manage the execution of the project in accordance with the PM methodology, governance & standards
Plan the project identifying the Work Breakdown Structure & Milestones
Identify, allocate and contract the necessary resources
Manage project progress issues, dependencies & risks
Manage successful handover and project completion
Take ownership of procurement process, vendor contracting & Operational vendor management for the project
Organize & manage Project-, Steercom- & Investment committee meetings
Deliver project closure report & lessons learned
Manage project budget & costs
Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)
Stakeholder management
Required
Loyalty Program experience (Highly beneficial)
IT Application projects experience
Relevant IT or Project Management qualification and/or appropriate IT experience
5 years of experience in managing multi-million rand projects or programs reporting into CIO’s
Vendor Management: Applicable experience in managing outsourced projects with IT vendors
Solid experience in Financial/Life Insurance related projects
Solid experience in Business Case Development with direct involvement on the estimation of costs
Experience in applying the Agile methodology will be a strong recommendation
Any experience in Loyalty programmes will also be recommendable
Knowledge
Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:
Principles of Project Management
Project Management methodologies
Project Life Cycle
Project Management Tools
Project Planning and Control techniques
Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes
Familiarity with managing deliverables from multi-sourced teams
Resource Management
Budget Management
MS Project/Word/Powerpoint/Excel
Sound understanding of initiatives being managed as programs
Business Case Development
Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process
Contract & Vendor Management
Competencies
Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead skilled and experienced project team members
Challenging IT related planning & estimation
Passion for Problem solving and issue resolution – ability to work as a team member in a programme management team, with a solution oriented approach
Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
Building and Maintaining uplifting Relationships and Communication Lines
Conflict Handling
Proactive Planning & Influencing
Adaptability
Facilitation
Ownership, Drive, Persistence
Information seeking & Analysis
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project Governance
- Applications
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric