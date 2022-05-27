Java Developer at Reverside

Junior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Junior Software Development Professionals with 2 years of solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Experience level: 2 – 3 years

General:

Version control (GIT)

SQL

Java:

Java programming language

Java EE

JBoss EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS, and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (RMI)

Integration services (REST / SOAP web services)

Presentation layer technologies (JavaServer Faces, HTML 5, JavaScript, CSS3)

Testing methodologies (Junit)

SDLC tools (Jira, BitBucket)

Desired Skills:

Java programming language

Java EE

JBoss EAP (or similar Application Server)

Business services (RMI)

REST

SOAP web services

JavaServer Faces

About The Employer:

