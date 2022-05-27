Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Job brief
We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing, and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
Technical Skills Required:
Must-Have:
- Java Standard Edition (JDK8, 11, and 15)
- Clean Code Best Practices
- Design Patterns (Creation, Structural, Behaviour)
- SOLID Principles
- GIT SCM (Git, GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab)
- Maven Dependency Management
- Object Relation Mapping (ORM) (JPA, Hibernate)
- Jakarta EE – JAXRS (JBoss RESTEasy, Apache CFX) (RESTFul APIs)
- JSON, YAML, Swagger (OAS v2)
- Spring Core Framework
- Spring Boot
- Spring RESTful APIs
- Application servers (Tomcat, Weblogic, Websphere, JBoss, OpenLiberty, etc)
Should-Have:
- RDBM – Oracle, H2
- Static Code Analysis (SonarQube, JaCoCo)
- Test-Driven Development (JUnit, Mockito)
- LEGACY JEE – JSP (Java Server Pages)
- LEGACY JEE – JAX-WS (SOAP APIs)
- LEGACY JEE – JMS (IBM Websphere MQ, TIBCO)
- Jakarta EE – JWT Propagation (JSON tokens, OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Jakarta EE – Health Check (Microprofile Health APIs)
- OpenAPI v3 and above (OAS v3)
- Spring Cloud (Microservice Architecture)
- Netflix OSS (Eureka, Ribbon, Hystrix, OpenFeign)
Could-Have:
- RDRMs – SAP HANA
- Database-as-code (Liquibase, Flyway)
- Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bamboo, Xray)
- LEGACY JEE – Java Server Faces (JSF) (PrimeFaces, IceFaces)
- LEGACY JEE – EJBs, Servlets, Portlets
- LEGACY JEE – Apache Struts (1.x and 2.x)
- Jakarta EE – Microprofile framework (CDI)
- Jakarta EE – OpenTracing (OpenZipking, Jaegar, Micrometer)
- Jakarta EE – Fault Tolerance (Resilience4J)
- Jakarta EE – Type Safe REST Client (Retrofit, OpenFeign)
- Jakarta EE – Metrics (Payara, Prometheus, Grafana)
- Jakarta EE – Java Messaging Services (JMS) (RabbitMQ, Kafka, ActiveMQ)
- Java Proxies (Dynamic and CGLib)
- Spring Security (OAuth2, JWT, OpenID)
- Spring Cloud Data Flow (Event Driven Architecture)
- Spring Batch
- Spring Data Events (Event Driven Architecture)
- Containerization (Docker, Podman, Containerd) (Kubernetes variances)
- Behaviour Driven Development (BDD, Cucumber, jBehave)
- NodeJS
- Angular UI Framework
- ReactJS
- AWS Foundation Cloud Practitioner Certification
- AWS Associate Developer Certification
- AWS Associate Solution
- Architect Certification
- AWS Associate SysOps Administration Certification
- AWS Professional DevOps Engineer
- AWS Professional Solution Architect
- DevOps (Jenkins, Bamboo, CI/CD pipelines, GitHub Actions)
- Agile Software Development Methodology
- Cloud Native (Quarkus, GraalVM, Spring Netty GraalVM)
About The Employer:
