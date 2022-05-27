Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job brief

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing, and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Technical Skills Required:

Must-Have:

  • Java Standard Edition (JDK8, 11, and 15)

  • Clean Code Best Practices

  • Design Patterns (Creation, Structural, Behaviour)

  • SOLID Principles

  • GIT SCM (Git, GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab)

  • Maven Dependency Management

  • Object Relation Mapping (ORM) (JPA, Hibernate)

  • Jakarta EE – JAXRS (JBoss RESTEasy, Apache CFX) (RESTFul APIs)

  • JSON, YAML, Swagger (OAS v2)

  • Spring Core Framework

  • Spring Boot

  • Spring RESTful APIs

  • Application servers (Tomcat, Weblogic, Websphere, JBoss, OpenLiberty, etc)

Should-Have:

  • RDBM – Oracle, H2

  • Static Code Analysis (SonarQube, JaCoCo)

  • Test-Driven Development (JUnit, Mockito)

  • LEGACY JEE – JSP (Java Server Pages)

  • LEGACY JEE – JAX-WS (SOAP APIs)

  • LEGACY JEE – JMS (IBM Websphere MQ, TIBCO)

  • Jakarta EE – JWT Propagation (JSON tokens, OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

  • Jakarta EE – Health Check (Microprofile Health APIs)

  • OpenAPI v3 and above (OAS v3)

  • Spring Cloud (Microservice Architecture)

  • Netflix OSS (Eureka, Ribbon, Hystrix, OpenFeign)

Could-Have:

  • RDRMs – SAP HANA

  • Database-as-code (Liquibase, Flyway)

  • Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bamboo, Xray)

  • LEGACY JEE – Java Server Faces (JSF) (PrimeFaces, IceFaces)

  • LEGACY JEE – EJBs, Servlets, Portlets

  • LEGACY JEE – Apache Struts (1.x and 2.x)

  • Jakarta EE – Microprofile framework (CDI)

  • Jakarta EE – OpenTracing (OpenZipking, Jaegar, Micrometer)

  • Jakarta EE – Fault Tolerance (Resilience4J)

  • Jakarta EE – Type Safe REST Client (Retrofit, OpenFeign)

  • Jakarta EE – Metrics (Payara, Prometheus, Grafana)

  • Jakarta EE – Java Messaging Services (JMS) (RabbitMQ, Kafka, ActiveMQ)

  • Java Proxies (Dynamic and CGLib)

  • Spring Security (OAuth2, JWT, OpenID)

  • Spring Cloud Data Flow (Event Driven Architecture)

  • Spring Batch

  • Spring Data Events (Event Driven Architecture)

  • Containerization (Docker, Podman, Containerd) (Kubernetes variances)

  • Behaviour Driven Development (BDD, Cucumber, jBehave)

  • NodeJS

  • Angular UI Framework

  • ReactJS

  • AWS Foundation Cloud Practitioner Certification

  • AWS Associate Developer Certification

  • AWS Associate Solution

  • Architect Certification

  • AWS Associate SysOps Administration Certification

  • AWS Professional DevOps Engineer

  • AWS Professional Solution Architect

  • DevOps (Jenkins, Bamboo, CI/CD pipelines, GitHub Actions)

  • Agile Software Development Methodology

  • Cloud Native (Quarkus, GraalVM, Spring Netty GraalVM)

About The Employer:

