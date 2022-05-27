Junior Developer at Leisure Options – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 27, 2022

Are you passionate about Web development?
Do you have 3+ yrs exp in:

  • C# Development
  • ASP.NET
  • SQL Server
  • MVC, and data base

You have your IT qual in Web Development, right!, and …
off course you are proficient in English so as to confidently speak to Suppliers and Clients

Desired Skills:

  • ASP NET
  • C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A popular hospitality group of companies are in need of your C# & ASP.NET, MVC development expertise. This position needs to be filled as soon as possible

Must have:

– 5+ yrs NET, MVC Web development exp
– C# and SQL exp would be an advantage
– An IT qualification in Development (diploma or degree)
– Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS3
– Worked with Desktop Application Development (min of 2+ yrs (excl internship)
– Sound English proficiency (verbal & written)
– Strong numerical ability

Must be:

– Qualified in related field
– Avid about Web development

If this is you, apply get started on an exciting new career path

