Junior Developer at Leisure Options – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you passionate about Web development?

Do you have 3+ yrs exp in:

C# Development

ASP.NET

SQL Server

MVC, and data base

You have your IT qual in Web Development, right!, and …

off course you are proficient in English so as to confidently speak to Suppliers and Clients

Desired Skills:

ASP NET

C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A popular hospitality group of companies are in need of your C# & ASP.NET, MVC development expertise. This position needs to be filled as soon as possible

Must have:

– 5+ yrs NET, MVC Web development exp

– C# and SQL exp would be an advantage

– An IT qualification in Development (diploma or degree)

– Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript & CSS3

– Worked with Desktop Application Development (min of 2+ yrs (excl internship)

– Sound English proficiency (verbal & written)

– Strong numerical ability

Must be:

– Qualified in related field

– Avid about Web development

If this is you, apply get started on an exciting new career path

