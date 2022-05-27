Junior Java Developer at Reverside

- Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Desired Skills:
- Java EE 7/8
- Junior Java Developer
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.