Microsoft Technical Support (CPT) at Parvana Recruitment

Parvana
Responsibilities:
- Designing solutions for customers from existing templates and solutions sets.
- Implementing digital transformation technologies.
- Providing technical assistance for implementations.
- Driving digital adoption. Providing support to resolve IT queries.
- Assisting on the service desk when required.
- Problem management by identifying root cause analysis and problem resolution.
- Identifying opportunities for developing new projects, processes or templates.
- Creating and maintaining accurate documentation and tooling.
- Conducting monthly checks on back-ups.
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years’ proven work experience as Technical Support Specialist or similar role.
- Proven experience with strategic planning, problem solving and supporting Microsoft environments.
- Proven experience with Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, Azure and Microsoft Exchange.
- Proven experience with installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP.
- Good understanding of the ITIL Framework.
- Brilliant with a support ticketing system and experience in beating SLA targets.
- Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control.
- Hands-on experience with project management tools.
Advantageous Experience:
- Experience with Autotask or Nable.
- Microsoft Certified Professional – MCSE, MCSA.
- Microsoft SharePoint, Teams Implementation Experience.
- Sophos Certified Engineer.
- Cisco Meraki Solutions Specialist.
- Mimecast certified.
Desired Skills:
- Office 365
- Active Directory
- Managed Services