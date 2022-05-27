Performance Tester (JMeter) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our international, listed blue-chip client offers a pleasant professional office working environment. Some of these roles can be entirely remote and some will require hybrid work of a few days in the office a month. Offering incredibly generous annual leave and other benefits, this client has an Agile culture combined with continual learning and knowledge sharing and they love to reward with great bonuses.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing business scenarios and understanding the non-functional requirements.

Designing test scripts and identifying parameters for testing.

Executing performance tests and using consistent metrics for monitoring.

Identifying bottlenecks and identifying suggestions for performance tuning.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT related degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ experience as a tester.

Experience using JMeter.

Test automation experience.

BDD experience.

Excellent attention to detail.

C# (or similar) experience.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Experience with TDD.



Experience with continuous integration.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid work type

Desired Skills:

JMeter

Test Automation

BDD

