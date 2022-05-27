Project Manager at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

Project Manager Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for an Intermediate to Senior Project Management Professional with 4+ years solid development experience in Project Management and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job Brief

The role holder will be responsible to define the scope and performs planning, organizing, monitoring and managing of resources to bring about the successful completion of specific project goals and objectives. Manages the delivery of all required and relevant project documentation per phase, including reporting documentation, as per Project Office project management methodology.

Manages the sequence of activities and allocation of resources to complete the project life cycle. Builds and maintains relationships with sponsors and all project stakeholders. Has the authority, accountability and responsibility for managing a project to achieve specific objectives. Acts as an evangelist of the discipline, using opportunities to promote the benefit of a structured & organised approach to change and coordinated effort

Key Tasks & accountabilities

Project and Objectives Delivery

Create and effectively manage project teams as per Project Office methodology and agreed Project Organogram.

Develop and communicate a project RASCI

Ensure projects are aligned to relevant business unit. Ensure effective measurement, monitoring and recording of business benefits.

Brainstorm alternatives with relevant stakeholders and facilitate implementation of multidiscipline projects across all sections of the business.

Review progress and deliverables on all projects including assisting in resolving complex project issues and challenges and provide advice to relevant stakeholders of changes, delays etc.

Track implementation and monitor progress of projects to ensure objectives and deliverables are met in accordance with formal project methodology.

Stakeholder & Relationship Management

Obtain commitment and buy-in of relevant stakeholders.

Ensure clear communication and understanding of tactical and operational implementation plans of relevant stakeholders.

Regular contact sessions with relevant stakeholders; forums as well as one-on-ones.

Liaise with the management to describe the project effectively to determine roles evident within the scope of the project and identify nominations.

Managing client requirements, perceptions and expectations of Project Office deliverables

Communicate effectively, building and maintaining relationships and obtaining relevant and appropriate feedback.

Resource Management

Compile an appropriate project budget based on monthly forecast for the entire project

Submit budget within required deadline for authorization and sign-off.

Monitor budget adherence through analyzing actual spend on a monthly basis against forecast and report concerns and issues to management and relevant stakeholders where require

Quality Assurance

Effective implementation of agreed project office strategy and methodology.

Ensure effective integration with the company’s way of Project Management.

Be an active part of corrective action to ensure those correcting fully understand errors and consequences.

Project Documentation

Ensure that the required PMO documentation appropriate to each phase is produce

Ensure project plans and schedules are developed.

Ensure that project database is populated and provide regular updates as required by the PMO and project sponsor.

Ensuring the Project Management Plan are accurately completed including stating the measurable benefits, risks, costs, measurements etc. which can be tracked.

Compilation of all other project manager deliverables per the PMO methodology & associated RASCI.

Ensure effective and efficient completion of benefit tracking templates on a monthly basis reporting discrepancies and issues that may arise.

Prepare and compile monthly and quarterly or other specified reports and budgets to management.

Requirements

Project Management diploma or PMP Certification

Business Degree

Project Management (PMBOK)

AGILE

MS Project, MS Visio

Experience

5 years experience including major multi-disciplined projects

Desired Skills:

project management

Insurance

SDLC

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position