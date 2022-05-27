Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose:
Manage the planning, execution and tracking of Marketing related and select business projects according to deadlines and budget parameters in order to achieve Group Brand & Marketing’s strategic objectives.
Requirementa:
- Diploma in Project Management or Business Management
- PMBOK or Prince 2 qualification
- AGILE (advantageous)
- Marketing related qualification (advantageous)
- 5-7 years project management experience within a Financial Services/Insurance environment acting in the role as project manager or similar.
- Previous experience working as a Project Manager on Marketing related projects (desirable)
- Previous experience in an entry-level Marketing role (advantageous)
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with stakeholders to successfully execute Marketing Campaign Projects and select business projects.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects that support the achievement of business objectives.
- Define the business case and project scope in collaboration with stakeholders in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
- Develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully complete the project.
- Identify and assign resources and stakeholders (i.e. RACI) required for the execution of the project.
- Determine the project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- Create platforms where the project team can be mobilised and energised to ensure close collaboration and innovation.
- Develop and maintain productive working relationships with stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process/team integration.
- Manage resources and third party relationships (i.e. SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.
- Track and drive the implementation and delivery of the identified project plans in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of each project.
- Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
- Create channels that monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project.
- Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
- Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.
- Drive optimisation of internal processes in the company brand & marketing team.
- Manage the company Art portfolio in collaboration with external expert.
- Collate, prepare and submit quarterly marketing reports
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Motivating and Inspiring Team
- Project Management
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Growing Talent
Portfolio Manager Screening Questions
Role Purpose:
Manage the planning, execution and tracking of Marketing related and select business projects according to deadlines and budget parameters in order to achieve Group Brand & Marketing’s strategic objectives.
Requirementa:
- Diploma in Project Management or Business Management
- PMBOK or Prince 2 qualification
- AGILE (advantageous)
- Marketing related qualification (advantageous)
- 5-7 years project management experience within a Financial Services/Insurance environment acting in the role as project manager or similar.
- Previous experience working as a Project Manager on Marketing related projects (desirable)
- Previous experience in an entry-level Marketing role (advantageous)
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with stakeholders to successfully execute Marketing Campaign Projects and select business projects.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to investigate the feasibility of innovative projects that support the achievement of business objectives.
- Define the business case and project scope in collaboration with stakeholders in order to ensure that project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
- Develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully complete the project.
- Identify and assign resources and stakeholders (i.e. RACI) required for the execution of the project.
- Determine the project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- Create platforms where the project team can be mobilised and energised to ensure close collaboration and innovation.
- Develop and maintain productive working relationships with stakeholders to achieve optimal cross process/team integration.
- Manage resources and third party relationships (i.e. SLA) to produce results and meet operational objectives and goals.
- Track and drive the implementation and delivery of the identified project plans in line with the scope, cost and time parameters of each project.
- Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
- Create channels that monitor project progress and deliver reports that accurately reflect the progress of the project.
- Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
- Identify and support the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.
- Drive optimisation of internal processes in the company brand & marketing team.
- Manage the company Art portfolio in collaboration with external expert.
- Collate, prepare and submit quarterly marketing reports
Competencies:
- Business Acumen
- Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Motivating and Inspiring Team
- Project Management
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Growing Talent
Portfolio Manager Screening Questions
Desired Skills:
- Financial Services/Insurance environment
- sales experience
- Project Management