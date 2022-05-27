Scrum Master at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on a permanent basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives

Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from BI platform and the Client resource pools

Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies

Ensure the delivery teams and/or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility

Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams

Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap

Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues

Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process)

Qualifications and experience

Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable

Relevant IT / project management certifications are advantageous

Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile / Scrum delivery management

Experience in project management / Team lead roles mandatory

Experience in delivering BI products preferable

7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience

Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures

Competencies

Flexible and Adaptable – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.

Courage – Stepping up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said.

Manages Complexity – Demonstrated ability and proven record to make complex decisions.

Ensures Accountability – Holding self and others accountable to meet commitments.

Plans and Aligns – Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned to organizational goals

Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful.

Client Focus – Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.

Drives Results – Consistently achieving results and meets deadlines, even under tough circumstances.

Collaborates – Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.

Resilience – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Agile coaching

Scrum Coaching

Scrum Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position