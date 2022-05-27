SearchWorks takes on new brand identity

SearchWorks has announced a relaunch of its brand identity, evolving it in a manner that pays homage to its roots as a data offering of e4 to become its own entity.

Established in 2012 the SearchWorks platform allows users to conduct live, accurate searches on individuals and companies and administer in-depth KYC checks online.

The brand refresh is also a nod to the vibrant and ever-changing tech environment in which relevant products, services, and data are business critical – a demand SearchWorks has embraced by consistently adding new search types and functionality to its platform.

Robyn Beckworth-Judge, group marketing head, says the decision to modernise the SearchWorks brand comes at an opportune moment for the company, as it expands its reach within key industries where KYC procedures and other vetting processes need to be done quickly and accurately, without disrupting the customer journey.

“From a product offering to a thriving subsidiary, SearchWorks has grown to offer 160 search types and counting. It was important that the brand refresh reflected the status of SearchWorks as a platform that delivers powerful results.”

With SearchWorks principles of accuracy and efficiency in mind, the new visual elements within the revised brand, show the company’s data journey and highlights the complexity of the SearchWorks backend. As a final touch, the brand’s orange was also reinvigorated to a brighter hue. “Our new identity is simple, yet effective, all of which encapsulates SearchWorks. We are pleased to launch this revised identity at a time that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for this business,” says Beckworth-Judge.