Security Engineer L3 – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Role Purpose:

As a Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for managing the company’s security systems and software. You will ensure that our internal network is secure from hackers, malware, and other threats. You’ll need to have strong problem-solving skills, be able to analyses data quickly and find a solution within a set timeframe in order to keep things running smoothly on the networks. Additionally, you should also have good troubleshooting skills as well as research knowledge of the latest trends in computer science.

Qualifications

Cisco CCNP

Cisco ISE

Fortinet NSE 5 or higher

Palo Alto certification

Checkpoint certification

Cloud certification

Advantageous:

Palo Alto PCNSE

Fortinet NSE 7

Cisco CCIE

Security +

Networking +

Checkpoint CCSE

Azure

AWS security

Requirements

Develops security solutions or strengthens existing solutions to computer network issues

Research network and application vulnerabilities and develops appropriate countermeasures to prevent breaches.

Performs system administration tasks to ensure compliance with organizational policies and guidelines.

Documents and communicates in a clear and concise manner to others about all changes made to networks and software.

Enforces security policies and procedures through all phases of network operations.

