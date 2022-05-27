Senior Android Developer (Goodwood) at Mediro ICT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 27, 2022

A Logistics company based in Cape town- Goodwood is looking for a Senior Android Developer. The role is responsible for developing and supporting mobile android development, system integration, and management systems. This role is 100% from the office

  • Development
  • Analysis and design
  • Android development
  • Develop and maintains programs according to requirements
  • Develop and supports databases where required
  • Develop Process flows and technical specifications
  • Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externally
  • Develop the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimize the impact of implementations
  • Customer and operations support
  • Develop and implements new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period
  • Interacts with users continually to establish new requirements

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience
  • 5-6 years’ development experience
  • Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills
  • Knowledge of C#, MS SQL database, and MS utilities.
  • SSRS
  • Xamarin (Advantageous)
  • Microsoft Azure
  • SDK / Android Studio

