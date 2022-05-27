Senior Android Developer (Goodwood) at Mediro ICT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A Logistics company based in Cape town- Goodwood is looking for a Senior Android Developer. The role is responsible for developing and supporting mobile android development, system integration, and management systems. This role is 100% from the office
- Development
- Analysis and design
- Android development
- Develop and maintains programs according to requirements
- Develop and supports databases where required
- Develop Process flows and technical specifications
- Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externally
- Develop the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimize the impact of implementations
- Customer and operations support
- Develop and implements new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period
- Interacts with users continually to establish new requirements
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience
- 5-6 years’ development experience
- Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills
- Knowledge of C#, MS SQL database, and MS utilities.
- SSRS
- Xamarin (Advantageous)
- Microsoft Azure
- SDK / Android Studio