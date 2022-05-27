Senior DevOps Engineer at Reverside

Role Purpose

To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delivery through designing, developing, testing, and releasing software frequently, faster, and more reliably in an agile environment. To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continuous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations

Responsibilities

Assess and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the design and implementation of solutions

Manage people by executing management responsibilities and create an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the Client

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development

Provide technical leadership, coaching, and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise

Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices

Lead the development of contingency plans and identify continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans

Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA, and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery

Lead project teams in developing IT solutions to meet business requirements and create, develop, execute, and document test plans

Create technical design specifications and assist in sizing technical requirements

Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions

Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Qualification – Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or another related field

Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or another related field Experience – 6-8 years of experience of which 3 – 5 years is virtualization experience

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

