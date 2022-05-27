Senior PostgresSQL DBA at Reverside

May 27, 2022

Role Purpose

Installation configuration upgrade administration monitoring maintenance production support and developer support of database environments

Responsibilities

· Design and create relational databases

· Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning

· Ensure Database Availability at all times

· Database Security and Authorization

· Database Backup and Recovery

· Develop and maintain a database backup strategy

· Maintain Data Integrity

· DBMS Release Migration

· Database Architecture

· Data Modelling

Additional Requirements

· Experience in PostgreSQL

· Understand audit and compliance

· Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience

· Data archiving and high availability

Server Setup and Operations

  • Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off

  • Managing the Security of the Database

  • Review logs for the Server on Audit Events

Server Configuration

  • Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres

  • User Access Management for Databases

  • Access and Permissions for all instances

  • Audit Management of the Databases and servers

  • Capacity Management of the database environment

Backup and Restore of the Databases

  • Restore testing

  • Backup testing

  • rebuild of environments for DRHigh Availability Management

  • Logical Replication

  • Streaming replication

  • Building and Managing High Availability

SQL Query and Statements Understanding

  • Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures

  • PGADMIN administration

  • Monitor Database Activity

  • Monitor Database Disk Usage

  • WAL log file Management of Large databases

  • Vacuum Management

  • Understanding of Table Partitioning

Qualifications and Experience

· Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.

· 5 Years related experience.

Desired Skills:

  • PostgreSQL
  • DBA
  • Linux Red Hat
  • Database Cluster
  • Restore testing
  • Backup testing
  • Logical Replication

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position