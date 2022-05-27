Senior PostgresSQL DBA at Reverside

Role Purpose

Installation configuration upgrade administration monitoring maintenance production support and developer support of database environments

Responsibilities

· Design and create relational databases

· Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning

· Ensure Database Availability at all times

· Database Security and Authorization

· Database Backup and Recovery

· Develop and maintain a database backup strategy

· Maintain Data Integrity

· DBMS Release Migration

· Database Architecture

· Data Modelling

Additional Requirements

· Experience in PostgreSQL

· Understand audit and compliance

· Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience

· Data archiving and high availability

Server Setup and Operations

Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off

Managing the Security of the Database

Review logs for the Server on Audit Events

Server Configuration

Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres

User Access Management for Databases

Access and Permissions for all instances

Audit Management of the Databases and servers

Capacity Management of the database environment

Backup and Restore of the Databases

Restore testing

Backup testing

rebuild of environments for DR High Availability Management

Logical Replication

Streaming replication

Building and Managing High Availability

SQL Query and Statements Understanding

Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures

PGADMIN administration

Monitor Database Activity

Monitor Database Disk Usage

WAL log file Management of Large databases

Vacuum Management

Understanding of Table Partitioning

Qualifications and Experience

· Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.

· 5 Years related experience.

Desired Skills:

PostgreSQL

DBA

Senior PostgresSQL DBA

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position