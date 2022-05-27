Senior Support Analyst Developers

A large Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a contract vacancy for a Senior Support Analyst Developer x 2. Please note this is a full time contract position. The successful candidate must be available to start ASAP

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU CAN START IMMEDIATELY, AND QUALIFY IN ALL ASPECTS

A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems

Advanced experience in minimum JAVA 4 development and newer;

Advanced experience in JavaScript

Advanced experience in minimum C# 5 and above, XAML development and newer;

Advanced knowledge of Oracle and MS SQL databases;

Advanced knowledge of Oracle Apex 4 and above;

Experience in hosting platforms JEE, OC4J, web-logic frameworks and Microsoft IIS;

Experience in messaging APIs and data structures (CSV, XML, XSD and XSLT);

Advanced experience in supporting legacy applications and environments;

Planning and prioritization of operation incidents and requests and required reporting;

Professionalism in management of internal and external clients in stressful scenarios;

Experience with the IBM integration technology stack

Competencies:

Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

Client Orientation

Verbal and written communication

Managing Work/Time management

Problem solving and analysis

Contributing to Team Success

Proven ability to accurately estimate work

Pays attention to details

Engage with the Business Analyst and Business for the system and ensure complete understanding of the business Objectives, drivers, functions, structures, detailed workflows and information needs as per the business specifications document;

Planning and executing system architecture and design activities;

Communicate and present the system architecture to the stakeholders and amend where appropriate;

Contribute to the Master System Architecture where concepts can be and design have the possibility of re-use;

Provide development functionality quality assurance to ensure the envisaged design concept and architecture is implemented as proposed and update design where appropriate;

Ensure that implemented system design performs adequate for specific systems and make amended where

Interacting with testers, developers and Project managers during the development phase to ensure the system is properly implemented and monitoring whether requirements are being

Managing the functional and non-functional quality of the solution being deployed as per the system

Managing system architecture and design change

Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need and complies with the envisaged system architecture); and

Any other duties and or deliverables closely related or necessary for the purpose of delivering the Services

Desired Skills:

