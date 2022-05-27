Software Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Software Developer to join them on a permanent basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

The Software Developer forms part of a team of young, energetic individuals who develop and support standard and custom solutions to improve, optimize and digitize our clients’ asset care services.

You can look forward to being part of the design, development, and maintenance of high-quality, reliable solutions in the following leading-edge technologies

Software integrations (Dell Boomi)

Integrating with various systems such as SAP, SAGE, D365 or any other Common OData providers

Activities can include the use of REST APIs, JSON, CSV, XML, Java, JavaScript, Groovy

BI dashboards (Qlik Sense)

Data mappings and ETL scripts

Data visualisations

Low-code web and mobile apps (OutSystems)

Accelerated development with visual, model-driven, AI-assisted tools

Activities can include JavaScript, HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs

Responsibilities

Design solutions and engage with stakeholders to ensure that we deliver high quality products which meet expectations

Develop well-designed, reliable high-quality solutions

Adhere to agreed standards and best practices

Troubleshoot incidents and support existing solutions

Assist with documentation and quality assurance of solutions

Analyze current processes and suggest improvements to allow the teams to function as productively as possible

Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product

Gather and analyze requirements

Qualifications and experience

Relevant Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant experience in related field

2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., integration, low-code development or business intelligence is preferable

Keen interest in data and software and the way it all comes together

Excellent and professional communication skills

Strong analytical skills with excellent problem-solving abilities

OutSystems or similar low-code app development experience beneficial

Dell Boomi or similar low-code integration development experience beneficial

QlikSense experience beneficial

Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment beneficial

Experience in at least two coding languages (Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, etc.) beneficial

SQL and/or PostgreSQL experience beneficial

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SQL

JAVA

C#

BI

INTEGRATION

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position