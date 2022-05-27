SQL Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

May 27, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 1 x Senior SQL Developer and 1 x Intermediate SQL Developer to join them on an exciting initiative they have

Industry : Financial / IT
Area : Cape Town
Type : Independent contract
Rate : TBD (Open)

1 x Senior SQL Developer – Will be responsible to analyse and transform queries and business processes that currently run on the mainframe, to a SQL server environment.
1 x Intermediate SQL Developer – Will be responsible to write efficient SQL queries as defined by the technical team.

Competencies

  • Client focus
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Collaborates
  • Being resilient
  • Drive results
  • Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Strong planning and organising skills
  • Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
  • Professional work standards
  • Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
  • Is accountable for own actions
  • Honesty, integrity and respect

If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role

Desired Skills:

  • SQL developer
  • Development SQL
  • Development SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position