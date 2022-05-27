Systems Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 1 x Systems Analyst to join them on an exciting initiative they have

Industry : Financial / IT

Area : Cape Town

Type : Independent contract

Rate : TBD (Open)

1 x Systems Analyst – Will be responsible to perform analysis of the existing mainframe environment including the database. Intermediate to senior technical resource with strong understanding of DB2 and Cobol code. Will be required to analyse processes, data and existing codebase, propose feasible technical solutions and document solution outcomes.

Competencies

Client focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Being resilient

Drive results

Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Strong planning and organising skills

Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focussed while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Cobol

DB2

Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

