SYSTEMS ANALYST PROGRAMMER (K2 DEVELOPER) at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

COMPETENCIES (SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & ATTRIBUTES) REQUIRED
- Minimum of Five (5) years relevant working experience in an Information Technology (IT) Field.
- A recognised Grade 12 certificate plus a three (3) year tertiary qualification or equivalent.
- K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification
Programming skills:
- 5 years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)
- 3 years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart Objects
- 2 years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)
- 2 years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher.
Responsibilities
- Interpret, Specify and Provide solutions to Business and Information Needs in respect of system development
- Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs
- Use industry standard techniques and methodologies in acquiring client requirements
- Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management policy.
- Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications
- Monitor, track and report on projects progress
- Liaise with various administrators to coordinate the tracking of incidents and change requests
- Manage own development and efficiency in the IS environment
- Provide 2nd line Application Support
- Expected to work extended hours when the need arises.