Test Analyst at Reverside

Automation Testing Role in Johannesburg North

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Test Analyst Professionals with 4+ years of solid automation testing and QTP experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

Key Purpose

The Test Analyst is accountable for the test process adequately identifying and testing that the business functional requirements are fulfilled and that defects are resolved. The Test Analyst will design the test plan, test scenarios and test cases based on an analysis of the business specifications. The Test Analyst will ensure that the Test Environment is configured correctly and manages the allocated activities during actual testing and the resolution of defects. Actively coaches and teaches peers and Junior Testers, and contributes to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

The successful candidate will be required to perform but not limited to the following key outputs:

Testing Requirements

Participate in review sessions where the BRS; FRS or User Manuals are discussed

Participate in JAD sessions where requirements are derived

Extract requirements from BRS, FRS and extract requirements

Review requirements with peers/ Test Manager/ Business Analyst

Analyze test requirements using proven test techniques and document in a Testing Requirements

Provide estimates for completing test cases and execution

Assist in designing test cases for each test scenario

Design, write and store all test cases

Link all test cases to the appropriate requirement(s)

Ensure 100% requirements coverage

Prepare for and provide a walkthrough of all test scenarios for project teams that facilitate feedback and the ultimate execution of all test scenarios

Design regression test packs

Automate functional and regression test cases

Identify and communicate test environmental requirements.

Identify test data requirements.

Create/Maintain test data and data sets.

Test Data

Test Data requirements must be recorded for test cases during the test case creation process.

Source and record correct test data for Test Cases.

Provide information required to assist in the test data creation process, if needed

Test Schedule

Understand and confirm acceptance on responsibilities, deliverables and timelines.

Provide scheduling input to the Test Manager.

Document the test coverage and produce a test schedule.

Communicate the frequency of test deployments.

Arrange access to the test environment.

Test Results

Work closely with Project Managers, Business Analysts, Business Owners,

Quality Assurance and Developers to co-ordinate test activities.

Facilitate execution of test cases in an effective and efficient manner.

Ensure adequate controls are established and adequate testing is completed for all new development and enhancements to existing applications.

Ensure system testing, integration testing, business/user acceptance testing has been completed as required.

Build and maintain a repository of regression test cases

Ensure test status results are properly documented and tracked and software defects are reported clearly.

Review and understand test results

Execute regression tests, and record/action results.

Defects Report

Generate and maintain defect/bug/error/problem database or reports as needed

Review and validate defects logged.

Log, Track and Resolve defects

Peer Review Report

Participate in reviewing other team members work

Educate and coach junior resources (Test Analysts)

Competencies

The successful candidate must demonstrate the following competencies:

Learning orientation, detail orientation

Structured and analytical problem solving, prioritisation, planning and organising, Action/Pro-active orientation

Business communication skills (verbal and report writing), Interpreting business and technical specifications

Root cause analysis

Education and Experience

Education:

Matric

Diploma in IT/Software Engineering/Computer Science (advantageous)

Experience:

Minimum of 3+ years’ Test Analyst experience

Automated Testing course with QTP – advantageous

Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods

Experience in scripting with QTP/equivalent tool – essential

Process knowledge of SDLC (strong functional knowledge of Systems Engineering), Testing methodologies, ITIL process awareness

Knowledge of Quality Centre, Quick Test Professional

Knowledge:

Technical knowledge of SQL scripts

XML and SoapUI based WS testing

Json and Swagger based WS testing

Desired Skills:

Testing

Automation testing

QTP

JAD

test case

About The Employer:

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Learn more/Apply for this position