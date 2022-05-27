Test Analyst at Reverside

Automation Testing Role in Johannesburg North
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking for Test Analyst Professionals with 4+ years of solid automation testing and QTP experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
Key Purpose
The Test Analyst is accountable for the test process adequately identifying and testing that the business functional requirements are fulfilled and that defects are resolved. The Test Analyst will design the test plan, test scenarios and test cases based on an analysis of the business specifications. The Test Analyst will ensure that the Test Environment is configured correctly and manages the allocated activities during actual testing and the resolution of defects. Actively coaches and teaches peers and Junior Testers, and contributes to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:
The successful candidate will be required to perform but not limited to the following key outputs:
Testing Requirements
- Participate in review sessions where the BRS; FRS or User Manuals are discussed
- Participate in JAD sessions where requirements are derived
- Extract requirements from BRS, FRS and extract requirements
- Review requirements with peers/ Test Manager/ Business Analyst
- Analyze test requirements using proven test techniques and document in a Testing Requirements
- Provide estimates for completing test cases and execution
- Assist in designing test cases for each test scenario
- Design, write and store all test cases
- Link all test cases to the appropriate requirement(s)
- Ensure 100% requirements coverage
- Prepare for and provide a walkthrough of all test scenarios for project teams that facilitate feedback and the ultimate execution of all test scenarios
- Design regression test packs
- Automate functional and regression test cases
- Identify and communicate test environmental requirements.
- Identify test data requirements.
- Create/Maintain test data and data sets.
Test Data
- Test Data requirements must be recorded for test cases during the test case creation process.
- Source and record correct test data for Test Cases.
- Provide information required to assist in the test data creation process, if needed
Test Schedule
- Understand and confirm acceptance on responsibilities, deliverables and timelines.
- Provide scheduling input to the Test Manager.
- Document the test coverage and produce a test schedule.
- Communicate the frequency of test deployments.
- Arrange access to the test environment.
Test Results
- Work closely with Project Managers, Business Analysts, Business Owners,
- Quality Assurance and Developers to co-ordinate test activities.
- Facilitate execution of test cases in an effective and efficient manner.
- Ensure adequate controls are established and adequate testing is completed for all new development and enhancements to existing applications.
- Ensure system testing, integration testing, business/user acceptance testing has been completed as required.
- Build and maintain a repository of regression test cases
- Ensure test status results are properly documented and tracked and software defects are reported clearly.
- Review and understand test results
- Execute regression tests, and record/action results.
Defects Report
- Generate and maintain defect/bug/error/problem database or reports as needed
- Review and validate defects logged.
- Log, Track and Resolve defects
Peer Review Report
- Participate in reviewing other team members work
- Educate and coach junior resources (Test Analysts)
Competencies
The successful candidate must demonstrate the following competencies:
- Learning orientation, detail orientation
- Structured and analytical problem solving, prioritisation, planning and organising, Action/Pro-active orientation
- Business communication skills (verbal and report writing), Interpreting business and technical specifications
- Root cause analysis
Education and Experience
Education:
Matric
Diploma in IT/Software Engineering/Computer Science (advantageous)
Experience:
Minimum of 3+ years’ Test Analyst experience
Automated Testing course with QTP – advantageous
Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods
Experience in scripting with QTP/equivalent tool – essential
Process knowledge of SDLC (strong functional knowledge of Systems Engineering), Testing methodologies, ITIL process awareness
Knowledge of Quality Centre, Quick Test Professional
Knowledge:
Technical knowledge of SQL scripts
XML and SoapUI based WS testing
Json and Swagger based WS testing
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Automation testing
- QTP
- JAD
- test case
About The Employer:
