Tester at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Mainframe Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Required
A Test analyst to backfill in our Mainframe delivery agile team. The candidate will be required to create and execute test cases on the mainframe system using JCL and DB2 SQL. Being able to read Cobol code will be an advantage.
Competencies
- Client focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Being resilient
- Drive results
- Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Ability to perform well under pressure
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
- Professional work standards
- Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
- Is accountable for own actions
- Honesty, integrity and respect
Desired Skills:
- Test Cases
- DB2
- Mainframe
- COBOL
- Tester
- ISTQB
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric