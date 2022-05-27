Tester at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Mainframe Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Required

A Test analyst to backfill in our Mainframe delivery agile team. The candidate will be required to create and execute test cases on the mainframe system using JCL and DB2 SQL. Being able to read Cobol code will be an advantage.

Competencies

Client focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Being resilient

Drive results

Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Strong planning and organising skills

Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focussed while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

Desired Skills:

Test Cases

DB2

Mainframe

COBOL

Tester

ISTQB

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

