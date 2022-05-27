Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Area : Bellville

Type : Independent contract / Hybrid model

Period : till Dec 2022

Rates : TBD

Summary:

This position is responsible for the implementation of a Shift Left Test Strategy and Approach as part of a collaborative Agile team.

This would include creating user stories, acceptance criteria, test scenarios, test cases, test environment setup, test execution schedules and test reports in partnership with all stakeholders, developers, business analysts and project managers.

What will you do?

Review project specifications, requirements and other project related documentation.

Responsible for the documentation of test scripts and execution of test scripts with full traceability.

Execution of functional, regression, and acceptance tests.

Assists in test environment setup/teardown, test automation, and exploratory testing.

Oversees the creation and maintenance of test data and test documentation.

Escalate issues and identify risks to be escalated for test planning.

Required Experience:

More than 5 years’ experience in business analysis / testing in an Agile environment that includes:

Creating User Stories and Acceptance Criteria.

Creating and Executing Test Cases with full traceability to Requirements.

Defect identification and managing defect resolution with various stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Test Cases

Manual Testing

ISTQB

Software Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

