UI/UX Designer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR exceptional eye and design skills to craft aesthetically pleasing visuals as a UI/UX Designer is sought by a global provider of cutting-edge tailored Software Solutions to join its team. In collaboration with Product Management & Engineering, you will work to help build innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals, and experience, participating in all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering. You will require strong UI design skills with a solid portfolio of design projects with demonstrable work experience in a similar role, experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps & proficient in industry-standard tools for producing designs, assets, and clickable prototypes, including Figma.

DUTIES:

Work together with Product Management and Engineering to build innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals, and experience.

Participate in all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering.

Develop original ideas that bring simplicity and user-friendliness to complex design roadblocks.

Prepare wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas.

Discuss designs and key milestone deliverables with peers and executive level stakeholders.

Perform user research and evaluate user feedback.

Set design guidelines, best practices, and standards.

Stay up to date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies.

The production of high-fidelity prototypes.

Gather and evaluate user requirements, in collaboration with our Product and Engineering teams, including the adjustment of specs and deliverables to meet product requirements and limitations.

Work with the Product, Engineering, and Project Management teams to bring new product features to life

Work as a UX Researcher and utilize a variety of testing techniques to inform and validate the direction of your design.

Keep abreast of competitors’ products and industry trends.

What is our Core Tech Stack?

Firstly…We LOVE Javascript! We build almost everything on the Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes. Working at SovTech allows exposure to:

ReactJS, React Native, Nodejs, GraphQL,AWS (AppSync, Cloudfront, CloudWatch, Cognito, Lambda, DynamoDB – single table, S3 (hosting + Storage), S3, SES (email + push), SNS, SQS, Typescript, CSS-in-JS (Styled Components).

REQUIREMENTS:

Profound UI design skills with a solid portfolio of design projects.

Experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps.

Significant experience with Figma (bonus).

Strong visual design skills with a good understanding of user-system interaction.

Strong presentational and team player abilities.

Strong problem-solving skills with a creative approach.

A passion to be an incredible Product Designer and design incredible products!

Good understanding of Front-End Development to inform high-quality, implementable solutions. N.B. Programming skills are not a requirement, but certainly beneficial.

Confident in presenting and promoting your ideas, thinking, and design processes to a wider team, both across Product and Engineering, even with strong-willed and fast-paced teams

Demonstrable work experience as a Product/UI/UX Designer.

Excellent organisational and time management skills make you adept at working to tight deadlines.

Passionate about all things design, with the ability to demonstrate this through your work and when communicating with internal and external stakeholders.

Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback, whether through hands-on user research or designing options for multi-variant testing.

Proficient in industry-standard tools for producing designs, assets, and clickable prototypes; including Figma.

Fluent in current UX best practices and usability principles, interaction, and UI design trends.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

Designer

Learn more/Apply for this position