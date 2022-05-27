Xperien achieves global certification

Xperien is the first ITAD provider in Africa to achieve certification to the new Sustainable Electronics Reuse & Recycling (R2) Standard v3. This accreditation is applicable to ewaste recycling through downstream vendor management, logical and physical data destruction, testing and repair of laptops, LCDs, PCs and servers.

R2 certification means responsible recycling, it has significantly raised the bar for the electronics reuse and recycling industry by requiring best practices for health and safety, transparency, accountability, and complete downstream tracking of materials.

Xperien CEO Wale Arewa says ewaste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world. “We are happy to show our commitment to sustainable use and recycling of electronics by obtaining the world premier ewaste recycling accreditation.

Today, customers demand that entities they support promote sustainable practices. SERI, the R2 governing body, created the Electronics Sustainability Alliance as an opportunity to channel the power of businesses to make positive contributions toward electronics sustainability, with an end goal of removing all ewaste from the electronics industry.

Arewa says SERI has certified 999 facilities in 36 countries. “We are proud to be the first R2v3 approved facility on the African continent and hope that other recyclers will follow our lead.”

Beyond committing to sustainable and socially responsible choices with their own electronics, the Electronics Sustainability Alliance collaborates to accelerate the development of greater capacity for responsible reuse and recycling.

It prohibits recyclers and their downstream vendors from exporting these more toxic materials to countries that have enacted laws making their import illegal. Embedded within the R2 standard is ISO 14001 as a framework.

“Xperien can effectively drive down ewaste and disposal costs, while providing the quality and safe products that customers demand. “It enables us to provide improved customer satisfaction, leading to increased demand and market share,” he concludes.