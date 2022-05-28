Automation Tester – Gauteng Houghton Estate

May 28, 2022

1 Year Contract’

Role Purpose:
To perform testing function for the applications within the Risk Reporting Platform
Qualifications:
Minimum Experience:

  • Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered

  • Testing automation (preferred)

Preferred Experience:

  • Testing automation

Required Skills

  • Relevant product/applications/service

  • Test methodologies including quality assurance

  • Documentation and requirement gathering

  • Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Responsibilities:

  • Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery

  • Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs

  • Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area

  • Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business

  • Draft and maintain relevant test plans

  • Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions

  • Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions

  • Ensure compliance to governance processes

  • Design relevant automation test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Testing
  • Agile

