Automation Tester – Gauteng Houghton Estate

1 Year Contract’
Role Purpose:
To perform testing function for the applications within the Risk Reporting Platform
Qualifications:
Minimum Experience:
- Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered
- Testing automation (preferred)
Preferred Experience:
- Testing automation
Required Skills
- Relevant product/applications/service
- Test methodologies including quality assurance
- Documentation and requirement gathering
- Agile/DevOps principles and applications
Responsibilities:
- Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery
- Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs
- Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area
- Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business
- Draft and maintain relevant test plans
- Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions
- Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions
- Ensure compliance to governance processes
- Design relevant automation test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Testing
- Agile