Junior Reporting Analyst at Southern Oil

Southern Oil Pty Ltd, an established company and market leader in the manufacturing of Canola oil and related products in the retail, food services, and bulk sectors, has the following exciting career opportunity in Swellendam.

Short Summary:

The primary responsibility of this position is to update all the company data and reports providing Management with value-added information to enable the efficient and effective management of the company.

Responsibilities:

Ensure that existing reports are accurate, updated, and made available according to reporting deadlines.

Manage and correct integration failures on Sales documentation.

Participate in ad-hoc administrative tasks required for managing or implementing new electronic systems.

Provide support to the implementation team on ad-hoc administrative tasks.

Conduct scheduled system validations to ensure data is correct and usable by other systems.

Improve the existing reports for the use of the end-user as requested by Management.

Make adjustments to deal with company changes and an ever-changing environment.

Ensure the reports are sent out to the relevant persons or debarments involved.

Write and ensure upkeeps on the standard operating procedures of all report writing.

Key Competencies:



Education and Experience

Grade 12 or NQF Level 4

Advanced computer literacy is essential

Experience with computerized accounting packages

Interpersonal Skills

Attention to detail and accuracy

Strong analytical aptitude

Strong mathematical aptitude

Planning and organizing skills

Good communication skills

Good problem-solving skills

Ownership and accountability

Able to work under pressure

