Agile Business Analyst – JHB/ CPT at Headhunters

Our client in the Technology sector has a position available in their organization for an Agile Business Analyst.

Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent coursework in a related specialized field.

Valid driver’s license and own transport.

3-5 years’ work experience in a relevant field

Broad IT domain experience in three or more of the following areas: Business Analysis, Project Management, Business Intelligence, Quality Assurance, Maintenance and Support.

The role of the position

The Agile Business Analyst is responsible for working as a liaison among project stakeholders to understand the business structure, policies, and processes, recommend solutions and solve problems as and when they occur to enable the organization to achieve its goals. Responsible for eliciting and analyzing the needs of stakeholders, working with the business to prioritize and meet those needs, and ensuring alignment to business objectives with each iteration.

The Agile Business Analyst is also responsible for clearly documenting and communicating business, functional, non-functional, stakeholder and transition requirements into use cases, user stories, user journeys, and process flows to IT and Business stakeholders such as systems architects, developers, and designers to ensure the right solution is built to meet business needs.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Interaction with and support the Product Owner to analyze their need and find solutions and fulfil the role of the Product Owner when deemed necessary for the prioritization of requirements.

Work with business stakeholders to gather business requirements.

Works with subject matter experts to get functional and non-functional requirements.

Communicate these needs clearly and effectively to both business and technical stakeholders.

stakeholders.

stakeholders. Interact with users to get end-user requirements and feedback.

Use various requirements gathering, analysis and elicitation methods to gather and validate requirements considering Agile best practices. Setup and run JAD sessions in an Agile to gather requirements in consideration of various stakeholders.

Assists analyzing stakeholder objectives and the underlying issues arising, including investigations into business requirements and problems, and identifying potential benefits and available options for consideration.

Requirements Documentation

Breakdown high-level requirements into smaller manageable tasks using the TIES method (Theme, Initiative, Epic, User story).

Create User stories with various types of requirements, process flow, UI/UX designs and wireframes, and relevant acceptance criteria which serve to define the scope of the required works.

Consolidate and confirm requirements, changes and sign-off from various sources and platforms, and maintain one source of truth and reference for documentation.

Document risks, decisions and actions within the project scope and the strategy and management.

• Produces specific business cases and scenarios and defines and documents system acceptance criteria.

Prioritization or Backlog Grooming

Ensures that issues, blockers, and uncertainties are mitigated effectively in an Agile approach.

Works with the Product Owner, or works as a Product Owner to prioritize delivery.

Supports the day-to-day needs of Scrum teams in understanding customer and business requirements.

Liaise with the development team for estimation effort of work using appropriate sizing methods.

Maintains a steady backlog of User Stories, tasks and bugs that are ready to go into sprints for the Scrum team.

Performs backlog quality assurance of ensuring items going into sprints have all the required detailed information necessary for the planned and successful implementation of them.

Identifies and assesses risks to the success of the project. Agrees on the project approach with stakeholders, prepares realistic plans (including quality, risk, and communications plans), and tracks activities against the project schedule, managing stakeholder involvement as appropriate.

Testing

Ensures a comprehensive test coverage in acceptance criteria type, platforms, and devices for effective testing.

Performs System Integrated and Unit Testing and checks before user testing with business stakeholders.

Works with business stakeholders and QA (Quality Assurance) in leading User Acceptance Testing follows up on testing progress and defect resolution.

Test analysis, risk prioritization, analysis of defect trends, and identification of risks associated with issues identified in the project.

Implementation / Delivery

Ensures committed work is within the scope and manages scope creep during implementation.

Works on projects using available frameworks and tools and establishes plans for projects with on-time and on-budget project goals.

Maintains the status of projects and guides the work of junior team members.

Delivers project to the client in the form of demos and sprint reviews after each iteration.

Required competencies:

Stakeholder management

Project management

Financial management

Risk management

Team management

Reporting & feedback

Best practice UX principles

Business rules and acumen

Agile methodology

Process mapping

Build relationships

Take the lead

Unite and mobilize

Communicates with diplomacy

Provide support

Anticipate challenges

Innovate

Take initiative

Plan and organize

React swiftly

Handle stress

