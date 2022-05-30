AMD claims fastest and greenest HPC titles

AMD powers the fastest and the most energy-efficient supercomputers in the world, according to the latest Top500 and Green500 lists.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s (ORNL) Frontier system submitted its very first score to the Top500 list of 1.1 exaflops, making it the world’s fastest supercomputer and the first to break the exascale barrier. Frontier’s performance is more than double the number two system and greater than the sum of the next seven systems on the latest Top500 list.

In addition, the Frontier test and development system (TDS) secured the top spot on the Green500 list, delivering 62,68 gigaflops/watt power-efficiency from a single cabinet of optimised 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct MI250x accelerators.

Frontier’s mixed-precision computing performance also clocked in at 6,86 exaflops, as measured by the High-Performance Linpack-Accelerator Introspection, or HPL-AI, test.

Next steps for Frontier include continued testing and validation of the system, which remains on track for final acceptance and early science access later in 2022, and open for full science at the beginning of 2023.

In other AMD EPYC and AMD Instinct MI200 systems, CSC’s LUMI supercomputer is third on the Top500 list with 152 petaflops of performance and third on the Green500 list with 51,63 gigaflops/watt power-efficiency, and the Adastra system at GENCI-CINES is tenth on the Top500 list and fourth on the Green500 list.

The Top500 and Green500 lists showcase the rapidly growth of solutions in the HPC industry. On the Top500 list, AMD powers 94 total systems, an increase of 95% year-over-year, and AMD Instinct MI200 accelerators made their first entry to the Top500 list with seven systems.

On the Green500 list, AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators now power the four most efficient supercomputers in the world. Beyond that, AMD products are in eight of the top 10, and 17 of the top 20 most efficient.

“We are excited that AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators power the world’s fastest, most energy efficient, and first supercomputer to break the exascale barrier,” says Forrest Norrod, senior vice-president and GM: data centre solutions group at AMD. “Innovation and delivering more performance and efficiency for supercomputers is critical to addressing the world’s most complex challenges. AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators continue to push the envelope in high performance computing, providing the performance needed to advance scientific discoveries.”

Bronson Messer, director of science at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, comments: “The Frontier supercomputer, powered by AMD and HPE, represents a massive step forward for both science and for the HPC industry.

“Our collaboration with AMD has been critical for us to ensure that we deploy the world’s leading platform for computational science. The Frontier supercomputer taps into the combined performance of enhanced AMD CPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators, along with an enhanced AMD ROCm 5 open software platform, to deliver the performance researchers need to carry out scientific research for the good of all mankind.”

Pekka Manninen, director of the LUMI Leadership Computing Facility at CSC, adds: “LUMI, one of the EuroHPC world-class supercomputers and leading platforms for artificial intelligence, is built with leadership environmental sustainability and performance in mind.

“AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators enable us to reach our most ambitious scientific research goals while at the same time meeting and exceeding the EU’s most stringent climate targets. We are extremely proud of our third-place position in the Green500 list, achieving 51,63 gigaflops/watt power-efficiency.”