Technical Lead / Application Architect
Information Technology: IT Strategy and Architecture (DEV2)
Head of IT Strategy and Architecture
Purpose of the Role:
Be the driving force behind a cutting edge, enterprise wide microservices platform whilst
also getting stuck into the R&D side of a company that thrives on innovation.
Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:
Be the technical lead to a hardcore engineering team in the design and
implementation of strategic, enterprise wide microservices based solutions.
Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangelise and drive
technology into the organisation.
Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help to set us up as a 100-year
business.
Champion technology adoption within the organisation.
Team Player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final product.
A technologist able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled engineers in developing
solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex
business solutions.
A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in agile and a flair for
performance engineering, application development and security
Knowledge and Experience:
Relevant qualification:
10 – 15 years solid experience showing a progression from development through to
architecture.
5 years at a technical lead and/or architect level
A broad area of technical knowledge.
Solid .Net, C# and Core experience.
Strong understanding of microservice architecture
Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based
platforms
Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth / HMAC/ token-based authentication
Solid Agile, DevOps, TDD
Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket
A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of technologies (Java, PHP.
Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGinX, REST,
AngularJS, etc.)
Docker, Kubernetes
ELK, Redis, mongoDB, etc.
Kafka, Spark,
- Natural Innovator
- Design thinking
- Thought Leader
- Analytical and Problem Skills
- Team Player
- Excellent Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
- c#
- python
- java
- PHP
- Jython
- JavaScript
- React Native
- Flutter
- Appcelerator
- Node.js
- NGinX
- REST
- AngularJS
- Docker
- Kubernetes ELK
- Redis
- Kafka
- Spark
- microservice architecture
- OAuth
- HMAC
- Solid Agile
- DevOps
- TDD Jira
- Bamboo
- Confluence
- Bitbucket
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Relocation Costs