Application Architect

Technical Lead / Application Architect

Information Technology: IT Strategy and Architecture (DEV2)

Head of IT Strategy and Architecture

Purpose of the Role:

Be the driving force behind a cutting edge, enterprise wide microservices platform whilst

also getting stuck into the R&D side of a company that thrives on innovation.

Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:

Be the technical lead to a hardcore engineering team in the design and

implementation of strategic, enterprise wide microservices based solutions.

Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangelise and drive

technology into the organisation.

Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help to set us up as a 100-year

business.

Champion technology adoption within the organisation.

Team Player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final product.

A technologist able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled engineers in developing

solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex

business solutions.

A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in agile and a flair for

performance engineering, application development and security

Knowledge and Experience:

Relevant qualification:

10 – 15 years solid experience showing a progression from development through to

architecture.

5 years at a technical lead and/or architect level

A broad area of technical knowledge.

Solid .Net, C# and Core experience.

Strong understanding of microservice architecture

Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based

platforms

Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth / HMAC/ token-based authentication

Solid Agile, DevOps, TDD

Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket

A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of technologies (Java, PHP.

Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGinX, REST,

AngularJS, etc.)

Docker, Kubernetes

ELK, Redis, mongoDB, etc.

Kafka, Spark,

Natural Innovator

Design thinking

Thought Leader

Analytical and Problem Skills

Team Player

Excellent Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

c#

python

java

PHP

Jython

JavaScript

React Native

Flutter

Appcelerator

Node.js

NGinX

REST

AngularJS

Docker

Kubernetes ELK

Redis

Kafka

Spark

microservice architecture

OAuth

HMAC

Solid Agile

DevOps

TDD Jira

Bamboo

Confluence

Bitbucket

About The Employer:

– Natural Innovator

– Design thinking

– Thought Leader

– Team Player Culture

Employer & Job Benefits:

Relocation Costs

