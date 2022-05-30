The Role: Our client who is a major player in the Human Resources field is on the look-out for an Azure Data Engineer. The opportunity is for someone that resides in Gauteng as they will be required to visit the office once a week.
Skills and Experience: ? B.Degree or NDip in Information Technology or related field
? SQL Certification
? Exposure within a Payroll/HR Technology environment will be advantageous.
5 years of total experience with Data Engineering using SQL Server stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS) and/or Azure Stack
? 3 years experience with Azure database platforms e.g. SQL Server on Azure, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Warehouse
? 2 years experience with Azure Data Factory
? Experience using Azure cloud data platform technologies: Azure Storage / Data Lake
? Experience developing, testing for quality assurance, administering RDBMS, and monitoring of database
? Experience with a Cloud migration of Data Warehouse highly advantageous
? High proficiency in dimensional modelling techniques and their applications
? 2 years working experience with BI dashboard development e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik Sense
? Experience in Data Science development in Python or R advantageous