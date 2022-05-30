Back End Developer

May 30, 2022

A leading insurance company operating in South Africa and internationally is looking for passionate Back End Developers to join them in digitally transforming the insurance world.

Required Experience:

  • Or higher in Computer Science or BSc. (Engineering)
  • 3+ years’ experience.
  • Python, Django + Django Rest Framework
  • HTML5/CSS3/JavaScript/Typescript
  • AWS/Cloud Architecture
  • SA citizen

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • django

