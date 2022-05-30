Back End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A leading insurance company operating in South Africa and internationally is looking for passionate Back End Developers to join them in digitally transforming the insurance world.

Required Experience:

Or higher in Computer Science or BSc. (Engineering)

3+ years’ experience.

Python, Django + Django Rest Framework

HTML5/CSS3/JavaScript/Typescript

AWS/Cloud Architecture

SA citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

django

