Business Analyst at Omnia Group – Gauteng Bryanston

Business Analyst

Purpose

Reporting to the Group Manager, Digital and Innovation, the Business Analyst is active in supporting the specific project-level roles and the integration with the Omnia IT technology and digital solution development teams. The Business Analyst ensures that the business needs are properly modelled and analysed and are correctly reflected in the guidance the team needs to configure and develop the digital solutions.

Qualifications and experience required:

Relevant B Comm Degree (3-year Degree) or

Relevant BSc (4-year Degree).

(In addition to the above formal education requirements, ideally have the following)

PMP Project Management qualification or similar

PMI-ACP or PRINCE2 agile certified3+ Years’ experience in a mid-level Business Analyst position

3+ Years’ experience as a mid-level Project Manager position.

2+ Years’ experience in a mid-level Product Owner position.

Ideally the successful candidate will have working experience on the following systems: Visio, DevOps, Microsoft O365.

Key areas of responsibility

Assisting the Business and project leadership in the formulation and promotion of the business vision and project objectives related to technology and digital initiatives and projects

In projects executed within agile methodology, as the Business Analyst, fulfil all the roles and responsibilities of an agile Product Owner

Modelling and documenting the organisation’s current and future state in the area of the technology and digital solution and identifying opportunities, risks, and impacts.

Working with the Business and Project leadership teams and the Omnia IT solution development team to formulate and communicate solution options.

Working with the project-level roles in formulating the technology and/or digital solutions Business Case and organising benefits assessments.

Supporting and facilitating unambiguous and timely communication between business and technical participants in the project.

Ensuring the business requirements defined, modelled and documents are of good quality and are analysed and managed appropriately.

Managing development, distribution and baseline approval of all communication related to business requirements and their interpretation, with particular focus on ensuring the prioritised requirements list is kept up to date, as the detail expands and evolves.

Ensuring that the business and organisational implications of day-to-day evolution of the solution are properly modelled, documented, and thought through.

Ensuring the impact of business decisions is reviewed in the context of the project.

Ensuring the business, technical and/or digital components of the solution collectively provide a cohesive whole for the business.

Ensuring the non-functional requirements are achievable and subsequently met.

Taking responsibility for tracking business requirements through to business acceptance.

Liaising with the Business and project leadership in organising support for the technology and/or digital solution through implementation into live use.

Responsible for drafting the following documentation as needed: Business Case, Business analysis plan, Business requirements document (BRD), Stakeholder Management Plan, System Requirements specification document (SRS), Functional/process document, Gap Analysis Document, Solution Approach Document, Requirements traceability table (RTT), Change request logs, Impact analysis document, System test Plan, System test cases, UAT progress report.

Preparing and maintaining User Story cards, Product Backlog, Sprint Backlog, Burn down and burn up charts for agile project.

Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies required:

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Excellent project management methodology knowledge (Waterfall and Agile).

Excellent verbal, telephonic and written communication.

Excellent administration and organisational skills/awareness.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Management and leadership skills.

Technical awareness and knowledge.

Thorough understanding of financial concepts and business processes.

Understanding of operational concepts and systems.

System thinking knowledge and mindset.

Attention to detail.

Client centricity.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

