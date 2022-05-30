Desktop Engineer Ã¢?? Gauteng (Contract)

The Role: We are recruiting a Desktop Engineer to join our team in Gauteng for a 5 months contract. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract position before you apply.
Role Objective:
To provide comprehensive deskside support to all EOHMS Contractual clients within the Operational Level agreement. Occasional overtime is expected when projects are on hand.
Own reliable transport is compulsory for this role.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
Preferred Qualification:
- Soft Skills
- ITIL is advantageous
- Extensive Hardware & Software Support
Experience Required:
- 3 + Years practical in-service delivery.
- Desktop support generalist
- Basic Server Support
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware & Software issues
- Network Support
- Own reliable transport compulsory