DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

May 30, 2022

Are you a talented and hard working DevOps Engineer ? Do you want to work in a fast paced environment? Work with some of the newest technologies?

Then my client who deals with data and analytics solutions is the right place for you

Requirements :

  • 6+ years DevOps experience

  • CI/CD process

  • Kubernetes and Docker

  • Git

  • Azure DevOps and Azure Cloud

  • SQL Server 2017

  • MongoDB

  • .NET Core

  • Terraform

  • Ansible

  • Strong scripting and programming skills

  • Passionate about automation

Benefits

  • Medical aid

  • Pension enrolment

  • Group risk benefits

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Tuition reimbursement

Desired Skills:

  • Azure Devops
  • .Netcore
  • Terraform
  • Ansible
  • CI/CD

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and provident and more!

Learn more/Apply for this position