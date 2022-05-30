DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Are you a talented and hard working DevOps Engineer ? Do you want to work in a fast paced environment? Work with some of the newest technologies?

Then my client who deals with data and analytics solutions is the right place for you

Requirements :

6+ years DevOps experience

CI/CD process

Kubernetes and Docker

Git

Azure DevOps and Azure Cloud

SQL Server 2017

MongoDB

.NET Core

Terraform

Ansible

Strong scripting and programming skills

Passionate about automation

Benefits

Medical aid

Pension enrolment

Group risk benefits

Employee Assistance Program

Tuition reimbursement

