DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Are you a talented and hard working DevOps Engineer ? Do you want to work in a fast paced environment? Work with some of the newest technologies?
Then my client who deals with data and analytics solutions is the right place for you
Requirements :
- 6+ years DevOps experience
- CI/CD process
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Git
- Azure DevOps and Azure Cloud
- SQL Server 2017
- MongoDB
- .NET Core
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Strong scripting and programming skills
- Passionate about automation
Benefits
- Medical aid
- Pension enrolment
- Group risk benefits
- Employee Assistance Program
- Tuition reimbursement
