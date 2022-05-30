Documentum Software Developer/Engineer (Hybrid/contract) TB-R1526 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

May 30, 2022

  • Long-term contract. SA citizens/Perm Residents/Work Permit Holders may apply.
  • International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Documentum Software Developer/Engineer with 5 years’ minimum experience in a similar role.
  • Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office.
  • Maintenance / development and support tasks of the Enterprise Content Management solution.
  • OpenText – Documentum (including Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP, Xplore).
  • Analyse future, cloud-based document management solution for the Group.
  • Create reference architectures for those solutions and perform proof of concepts.
  • To a less degree it is additionally required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar-files, jobs, and workflows in order to solve complex requirements and/or problems.
  • Documentum roles and rights model.
  • Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment.
  • Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding document management requirements.
  • Keeping knowledge about underlying company infrastructure master solutions, e.g Unix, Storage. Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions.
  • Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines of the Group.
  • Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies.
  • Provide or support all necessary company IT documentation, e.g., master solution (external and internal view), maintenance handbook, IT security concept.

Minimum RequirementsOur client offers:

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility.
  • Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment.
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices and Dynamic Global Team collaboration.
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.

Requirements:

  • Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma.
  • 5+ years minimum working experience in a similar role.
  • Extensive experience with enterprise content management solutions, especially Documentum 16.4 and higher.
  • Experience in IT Infrastructure management and/or maintenance / 3rd level support.
  • Extensive experience with Linux Server.
  • Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS.
  • Programming skills / scripting etc.
  • Experience with Databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL) advantage.
  • Experience with Storage Systems (NAS / SAN) advantage.
  • Willing to deal with customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
  • Willing and able to work on weekends and public holidays.

Technical skills required (must have):• Good Knowledge of Documentum.

  • [Email Address Removed] higher including:
  • XPlre, Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP
  • Dcumentum interface technologies (DFC, WDK, REST)
  • Linux applicatin integration (SLES, NAS, SAN, shell, security- and systems management)
  • Knowledge:
  • Database technlogies – Oracle / PostgreSQL
  • Encryptin technologies
  • Knwledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT solutions
  • Clud IaaS technologies (AWS and Azure)
  • Basic Knowledge of the following:
  • Windws Server Administration
  • Applicatin Server (Payara)
  • Business prcesses requiring document management
  • Programming Skills:
  • Java
  • Dcumentum Composer
  • ATC-Develpment Toolchain (Bitbucket, Jenkins)
  • ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
  • Automation Processes.
  • Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department.

