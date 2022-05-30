Documentum Software Developer/Engineer (Hybrid/contract) TB-R1526 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

- Long-term contract. SA citizens/Perm Residents/Work Permit Holders may apply.
- International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Documentum Software Developer/Engineer with 5 years’ minimum experience in a similar role.
- Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office.
- E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Maintenance / development and support tasks of the Enterprise Content Management solution.
- OpenText – Documentum (including Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP, Xplore).
- Analyse future, cloud-based document management solution for the Group.
- Create reference architectures for those solutions and perform proof of concepts.
- To a less degree it is additionally required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar-files, jobs, and workflows in order to solve complex requirements and/or problems.
- Documentum roles and rights model.
- Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment.
- Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding document management requirements.
- Keeping knowledge about underlying company infrastructure master solutions, e.g Unix, Storage. Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions.
- Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines of the Group.
- Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies.
- Provide or support all necessary company IT documentation, e.g., master solution (external and internal view), maintenance handbook, IT security concept.
Minimum RequirementsOur client offers:
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility.
- Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment.
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices and Dynamic Global Team collaboration.
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.
Requirements:
- Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma.
- 5+ years minimum working experience in a similar role.
- Extensive experience with enterprise content management solutions, especially Documentum 16.4 and higher.
- Experience in IT Infrastructure management and/or maintenance / 3rd level support.
- Extensive experience with Linux Server.
- Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS.
- Programming skills / scripting etc.
- Experience with Databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL) advantage.
- Experience with Storage Systems (NAS / SAN) advantage.
- Willing to deal with customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
- Willing and able to work on weekends and public holidays.
Technical skills required (must have):• Good Knowledge of Documentum.
- [Email Address Removed] higher including:
- XPlre, Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP
- Dcumentum interface technologies (DFC, WDK, REST)
- Linux applicatin integration (SLES, NAS, SAN, shell, security- and systems management)
- Knowledge:
- Database technlogies – Oracle / PostgreSQL
- Encryptin technologies
- Knwledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT solutions
- Clud IaaS technologies (AWS and Azure)
- Basic Knowledge of the following:
- Windws Server Administration
- Applicatin Server (Payara)
- Business prcesses requiring document management
- Programming Skills:
- Java
- Dcumentum Composer
- ATC-Develpment Toolchain (Bitbucket, Jenkins)
- ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
- Automation Processes.
- Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department.