Documentum Software Developer/Engineer (Hybrid/contract) TB-R1526 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. SA citizens/Perm Residents/Work Permit Holders may apply.

International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Documentum Software Developer/Engineer with 5 years’ minimum experience in a similar role.

Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office.

E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Maintenance / development and support tasks of the Enterprise Content Management solution.

OpenText – Documentum (including Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP, Xplore).

Analyse future, cloud-based document management solution for the Group.

Create reference architectures for those solutions and perform proof of concepts.

To a less degree it is additionally required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar-files, jobs, and workflows in order to solve complex requirements and/or problems.

Documentum roles and rights model.

Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment.

Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding document management requirements.

Keeping knowledge about underlying company infrastructure master solutions, e.g Unix, Storage. Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions.

Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines of the Group.

Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies.

Provide or support all necessary company IT documentation, e.g., master solution (external and internal view), maintenance handbook, IT security concept.

Minimum RequirementsOur client offers:

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes.

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period.

Remote / On-site work location flexibility.

Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply).

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment.

Modern, state-of-the-art offices and Dynamic Global Team collaboration.

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology.

Requirements:

Matric plus relevant IT degree/diploma.

5+ years minimum working experience in a similar role.

Extensive experience with enterprise content management solutions, especially Documentum 16.4 and higher.

Experience in IT Infrastructure management and/or maintenance / 3rd level support.

Extensive experience with Linux Server.

Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS.

Programming skills / scripting etc.

Experience with Databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL) advantage.

Experience with Storage Systems (NAS / SAN) advantage.

Willing to deal with customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Willing and able to work on weekends and public holidays.

Technical skills required (must have):• Good Knowledge of Documentum.

[Email Address Removed] higher including:

XPlre, Documentum Server, JMS, TCS, IDS, CTS, Thumbnail, CS4SAP

Dcumentum interface technologies (DFC, WDK, REST)

Linux applicatin integration (SLES, NAS, SAN, shell, security- and systems management)

Knowledge:

Database technlogies – Oracle / PostgreSQL

Encryptin technologies

Knwledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT solutions

Clud IaaS technologies (AWS and Azure)

Basic Knowledge of the following:

Windws Server Administration

Applicatin Server (Payara)

Business prcesses requiring document management

Programming Skills:

Java

Dcumentum Composer

ATC-Develpment Toolchain (Bitbucket, Jenkins)

ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

Automation Processes.

Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department.

