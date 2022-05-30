Information Engineer Ã¢?? Data Warehouse & BI – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Information Engineer to join our team on a contract opportunity in Midrand.

The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) is responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata from the source systems to be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.

The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) will be part of a cross-functional Agile Team and will be responsible to define, build, test and deliver an increment of value in a short time box. The position is responsible to analyse, design, develop, implement, and maintain Datawarehouse and Business Intelligence software applications according to the business requirements, while maintaining the full system development lifecycle.

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Science or related qualification

Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products

Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills

Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements

Knowledge of key data warehousing processes

Knowledge and experience of SSIS, SSAS and SSRS is mandatory

Knowledge and experience of MS SQL Server 2016 + is mandatory

Knowledge of DevOps will be advantageous

Knowledge of Agile Methodology will be advantageous

Knowledge and experience of PowerBI (Advantage) will be advantageous

Proficiency with MS Excel, Visio, and Project is desired

Experience Required:

7+ years ETL experience

5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects

Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle.

Key Skills and Experience

Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products

Strong problem-solving and metadata skills

Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes

Minimum of 5 years ETL experience

Experience building business Intelligence solutions (reports, dashboards, scorecards, etc.) using Microsoft Business Intelligence technology stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, and MDX in a data warehousing environment).

Experience on other BI Products will be advantageous.

Knowledge of and OLAP/MOLAP technologies and dimensional modelling, including applicability to various reporting problems

Ability to perform detailed data analysis (i.e. determine the structure, content, and quality of the data through examination of source systems and data samples)

Experience in building cubes, writing complex SQL queries and creating views and stored procedures

Experience using Azure DevOps tools will be advantageous

Strong understanding of Microservices architectures will be an added advantage

Experience designing and working with n-tier architectures (UI, Business Logic Layer, Data Access Layer) along with experience with service-oriented architectures (SOA)

Key Accountabilities: System Analysis

Work with business requirements analyst to identify and understand source data systems

Helps identify and assess potential data sources.

Map source system data to data warehouse models

Document source system requirement specifications

Understand existing systems and all interdependencies (AS-IS analysis)

Understanding functional and technical system specifications in order to be able to identify business solutions, opportunities and system limitations

Development

Works with architects/team leads to translate requirements into technical specifications

Plan, design, develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes

Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes

Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements

Development of front-end deliverables like reports, dashboards, cubes, etc. will be advantageous

Recommend leading practice on ETL development standards

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot ETL issues/production incidents

Agile and DevOps implementation

Estimates the size of backlog items

Develop increments of value in a short timebox through:

Define ?? Independently elaborate and design features and stories to accomplish their deliverable

Build ?? Contain all skills necessary to create the artefacts

Test ?? Ensure an artefact??s quality and performance

Deliver ?? Validate that results address the intended business need

Attend daily scrums and update the tasks allocated

Attend and contribute to PI Planning sessions

Key Deliverables

Complete mapping and transformation documentation

Schedules for extraction and load processes

ETL metadata documented and maintained in metadata repository

Database loadable files

Personality and Attributes:

Good interpersonal and communications skills

Learn more/Apply for this position