Information Engineer Ã¢?? Data Warehouse & BI

The Role: We are recruiting a Information Engineer to join our team on a contract opportunity in Midrand.
The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) is responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata from the source systems to be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.
The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) will be part of a cross-functional Agile Team and will be responsible to define, build, test and deliver an increment of value in a short time box. The position is responsible to analyse, design, develop, implement, and maintain Datawarehouse and Business Intelligence software applications according to the business requirements, while maintaining the full system development lifecycle.
Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification:
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Science or related qualification
- Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products
- Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills
- Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements
- Knowledge of key data warehousing processes
- Knowledge and experience of SSIS, SSAS and SSRS is mandatory
- Knowledge and experience of MS SQL Server 2016 + is mandatory
- Knowledge of DevOps will be advantageous
- Knowledge of Agile Methodology will be advantageous
- Knowledge and experience of PowerBI (Advantage) will be advantageous
- Proficiency with MS Excel, Visio, and Project is desired
Experience Required:
- 7+ years ETL experience
- 5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects
- Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle.
Key Skills and Experience
- Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products
- Strong problem-solving and metadata skills
- Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes
- Minimum of 5 years ETL experience
- Experience building business Intelligence solutions (reports, dashboards, scorecards, etc.) using Microsoft Business Intelligence technology stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, and MDX in a data warehousing environment).
- Experience on other BI Products will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of and OLAP/MOLAP technologies and dimensional modelling, including applicability to various reporting problems
- Ability to perform detailed data analysis (i.e. determine the structure, content, and quality of the data through examination of source systems and data samples)
- Experience in building cubes, writing complex SQL queries and creating views and stored procedures
- Experience using Azure DevOps tools will be advantageous
- Strong understanding of Microservices architectures will be an added advantage
- Experience designing and working with n-tier architectures (UI, Business Logic Layer, Data Access Layer) along with experience with service-oriented architectures (SOA)
Key Accountabilities: System Analysis
- Work with business requirements analyst to identify and understand source data systems
- Helps identify and assess potential data sources.
- Map source system data to data warehouse models
- Document source system requirement specifications
- Understand existing systems and all interdependencies (AS-IS analysis)
- Understanding functional and technical system specifications in order to be able to identify business solutions, opportunities and system limitations
Development
- Works with architects/team leads to translate requirements into technical specifications
- Plan, design, develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes
- Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes
- Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements
- Development of front-end deliverables like reports, dashboards, cubes, etc. will be advantageous
- Recommend leading practice on ETL development standards
- Debug, monitor and troubleshoot ETL issues/production incidents
Agile and DevOps implementation
- Estimates the size of backlog items
- Develop increments of value in a short timebox through:
- Define ?? Independently elaborate and design features and stories to accomplish their deliverable
- Build ?? Contain all skills necessary to create the artefacts
- Test ?? Ensure an artefact??s quality and performance
- Deliver ?? Validate that results address the intended business need
- Attend daily scrums and update the tasks allocated
- Attend and contribute to PI Planning sessions
Key Deliverables
- Complete mapping and transformation documentation
- Schedules for extraction and load processes
- ETL metadata documented and maintained in metadata repository
- Database loadable files
Personality and Attributes:
- Good interpersonal and communications skills