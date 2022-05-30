Intern – Data Analyst at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

May 30, 2022

Our client based in Humansdorp is looking for an Intern Data Analyst position to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Data Science, Applied Mathematics/ Mathematics.
  • Matric/ Grade12
  • Possess exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve the company’s milestones on BI and Data & Analytics related deliverables.
  • Evaluate business requirements and processes, assist in building analytical and statistical solutions for the business.
  • Perform data analysis, formulate a Business Requirement Specification (BRS) and design analytical solutions.

