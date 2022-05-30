ISO Integration Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

A large Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for 12 months for a ISO Integration Test Analyst

The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end integration testing of the ISO20022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS



Degree / Diploma in a relevant

Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent

5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign

Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing

Limited knowledge of software development

Extensive experience in Integration

API Testing

Web services Testing

Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)

Knowledge of C# and

UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques

Conceptual Thinking;

Attention to detail;

Excellent written and oral Communication;

Managing complexity and ambiguity.

Ability to learning quickly;

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;

Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;

Management Reporting;

Resilience; and

Self-starter.

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

Integration Testing Approach;

Integration Testing Plans;

Integration Testing Scripts;

Read development code

Operate in DevSecOps

Test Execution Results;

Defects Management Reports;

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

Test Closure Reports;

Integration Test Closure Report

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign

Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance

Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed

Executing test scripts and analysing test

Operating in DevSecOps environment

Working across multiple applications and

Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work

Run automated testing

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements

Define regression packs based on critical business processes

Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)

Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above

