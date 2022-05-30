ISO Integration Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

A large Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for 12 months for a ISO Integration Test Analyst
The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end integration testing of the ISO20022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS

  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant

  • Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test

  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign

  • Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing

  • Limited knowledge of software development

  • Extensive experience in Integration

  • APITesting

  • Web services Testing

  • Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)

  • Knowledge of C# and

  • UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

  • Experience in ISO Testing

  • Agile Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques
Conceptual Thinking;
Attention to detail;
Excellent written and oral Communication;
Managing complexity and ambiguity.
Ability to learning quickly;
Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;
Management Reporting;
Resilience; and
Self-starter.

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Integration Testing Approach;

  • Integration Testing Plans;

  • Integration Testing Scripts;

  • Read development code

  • Operate in DevSecOps

  • Test Execution Results;

  • Defects Management Reports;

  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

  • Test Closure Reports;

  • Integration Test Closure Report

  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

  • Test Completion Sign

  • Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance

  • Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

  • Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed

  • Executing test scripts and analysing test

  • Operating in DevSecOps environment

  • Working across multiple applications and

  • Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM

  • Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work

  • Run automated testing

  • Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements

  • Define regression packs based on critical business processes

  • Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)

  • Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above

Desired Skills:

