A large Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for 12 months for a ISO Integration Test Analyst
The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end integration testing of the ISO20022 project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration and Automation (Running Scripts) as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Integration testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant
- Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign
- Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Extensive experience in Integration
- APITesting
- Web services Testing
- Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing)
- Knowledge of C# and
- UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience
- Experience in ISO Testing
- Agile Testing
Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques
Conceptual Thinking;
Attention to detail;
Excellent written and oral Communication;
Managing complexity and ambiguity.
Ability to learning quickly;
Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;
Management Reporting;
Resilience; and
Self-starter.
Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Integration Testing Approach;
- Integration Testing Plans;
- Integration Testing Scripts;
- Read development code
- Operate in DevSecOps
- Test Execution Results;
- Defects Management Reports;
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
- Test Closure Reports;
- Integration Test Closure Report
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
- Test Completion Sign
- Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance
- Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed
- Executing test scripts and analysing test
- Operating in DevSecOps environment
- Working across multiple applications and
- Develop and execute Test Automation through UFT – MF ALM
- Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work
- Run automated testing
- Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes
- Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts; accordingly (Long term goal)
- Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above
Desired Skills:
