IT Lead – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Purpose of the Role:
We are looking for a strong technical professional to join our dynamic company and provide the vision and roadmap for our IT division. A professional already within a senior leadership role to maximize functionality, and to create efficient technology platforms that support and enable the business. They will be accountable and have authority for all aspects of the company’s IT, business analysts, infrastructure, security and administration as well as our outsourced partner.
Key Responsibilities:
- Team leadership
- Strategic leadership of the IT division in line with the focus of the business
- Implement and manage the people strategy for the department
- Set, agree and continuously drive own and team performance objectives in line with department/business strategies
- Shareholders
- Provide input to the business strategy through functional leadership
- Define and direct IT strategy
- Community
- Promote, support and encourage participation in company CSI initiatives
- Customers
- Identifies and understands the markets and develop a customer service and brand strategy aligned to the business strategy
- Strategic partners
- Build a sustainable strategic partnership base
- Establish, build and maintain win-win relationships with strategic business partners that enhance business and brand
- Maximize IT functionality
- Create efficient technology platforms and technical support that support & enable the business as a whole
- Show return on investment
- Develop strategy to shift business
Knowledge, Experience & Skills:
- Tertiary level degree in IT
- Approximately +// 3 -5 years’ experience of managing an entire IT function including development, testing, hardware & infrastructure, business intelligence and business analysts
- Approximately 5 years business analysis experience
- Understanding of entire IT value chain
- IT leader who successfully led and has been a key contributor to the significant technological growth of a business
- Accountable for IT strategy/ development/ architecture at a leadership level
- Commercial & business acumen
Personal Characteristics:
- Forward thinking
- Commercially focused
- Leadership style inspirational with a balance of strategic skills and strong ‘people’ orientation
- Natural love of people and people development; truly passionate about the growth of people
- Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
- Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
- Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability
- Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment
- Hands-on approach
- Self-motivated
- Self-aware
Desired Skills:
- Drive technology
- Innovation
- Start-up
- Digital Transformation
- Leading a team
- Team Building
- strong leader
- Strong work ethic
- influencer
- love people
- IT Strategy
About The Employer:
– Highly productive
– Fun
– Work Hard play Hard
– People Centric
– passionate
– love what they do
– Ownership mentality
– Entrepreneurial
– Culture First , Skill Second
– Dynamic
– Young Leaders
– 1 Billion Revenue generator – but NOT a corporate