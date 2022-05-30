IT Lead

Purpose of the Role:

We are looking for a strong technical professional to join our dynamic company and provide the vision and roadmap for our IT division. A professional already within a senior leadership role to maximize functionality, and to create efficient technology platforms that support and enable the business. They will be accountable and have authority for all aspects of the company’s IT, business analysts, infrastructure, security and administration as well as our outsourced partner.

Key Responsibilities:

Team leadership

Strategic leadership of the IT division in line with the focus of the business

Implement and manage the people strategy for the department

Set, agree and continuously drive own and team performance objectives in line with department/business strategies

Shareholders

Provide input to the business strategy through functional leadership

Define and direct IT strategy

Community

Promote, support and encourage participation in company CSI initiatives

Customers

Identifies and understands the markets and develop a customer service and brand strategy aligned to the business strategy

Strategic partners

Build a sustainable strategic partnership base

Establish, build and maintain win-win relationships with strategic business partners that enhance business and brand

Maximize IT functionality

Create efficient technology platforms and technical support that support & enable the business as a whole

Show return on investment

Develop strategy to shift business

Knowledge, Experience & Skills:

Tertiary level degree in IT

Approximately +// 3 -5 years’ experience of managing an entire IT function including development, testing, hardware & infrastructure, business intelligence and business analysts

Approximately 5 years business analysis experience

Understanding of entire IT value chain

IT leader who successfully led and has been a key contributor to the significant technological growth of a business

Accountable for IT strategy/ development/ architecture at a leadership level

Commercial & business acumen

Personal Characteristics:

Forward thinking

Commercially focused

Leadership style inspirational with a balance of strategic skills and strong ‘people’ orientation

Natural love of people and people development; truly passionate about the growth of people

Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development

Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries

Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability

Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment

Hands-on approach

Self-motivated

Self-aware

Desired Skills:

Drive technology

Innovation

Start-up

Digital Transformation

Leading a team

Team Building

strong leader

Strong work ethic

influencer

love people

IT Strategy

About The Employer:

– Highly productive

– Fun

– Work Hard play Hard

– People Centric

– passionate

– love what they do

– Ownership mentality

– Entrepreneurial

– Culture First , Skill Second

– Dynamic

– Young Leaders

– 1 Billion Revenue generator – but NOT a corporate

Learn more/Apply for this position