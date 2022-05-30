IT Project Coordinator at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Education qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Project Coordinator.
- The purpose of the role is to provide support and guidance on project management processes, procedures, tools and techniques to programme managers and project managers.
- Support includes: the use of project management software (PPO), the development, production and maintenance of plans (including time, resource, cost and exception plans),
- The tracking and reporting of progress and performance of one or more ICT projects (including those performed by third parties under contract),
- The maintenance of programme and/or project files, and
- The administration of project change control, including use of configuration management systems.
QUALIFICATIONS
- National Certification in IT or Business Management qualification
- Project Management certification â€“ Advantageous
EXPERIENCE
- 2 years of experience in project coordination, project management roles or related fields.
RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Good communication and interpersonal skills capable of maintaining strong relationships
- Strong organizational and multi-tasking skills
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Team-management and leadership skills
- Documentation management and ability to use project management tools
- Attention to detail even under pressure
- Time management skills with the ability to meet deadlines