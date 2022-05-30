Java Developer at GoldenRule

The Role: A leader in the Insurance space is on the look-out for Java Developers at Various levels (Junior to Expert).
If working remotely is on your Agenda then don’t hesitate to apply for this opportunity.
Skills and Experience: Typical Skills required:
- A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics
- Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience
- Experienced in the following technologies:
- JavaSE 1.8
- SQL
- 2, Javascript
- JavaEE 6
- Websphere application server v8.5
- Subversion / Jenkins
- Financial background an advantage
- Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage