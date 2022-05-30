Java Developer at GoldenRule

May 30, 2022

The Role: A leader in the Insurance space is on the look-out for Java Developers at Various levels (Junior to Expert).

If working remotely is on your Agenda then don’t hesitate to apply for this opportunity.

Skills and Experience: Typical Skills required:

  • A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics
  • Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience
  • Experienced in the following technologies:
    • JavaSE 1.8
    • SQL
    • 2, Javascript
    • JavaEE 6
    • Websphere application server v8.5
  • Subversion / Jenkins
  • Financial background an advantage
  • Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position