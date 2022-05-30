Java Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking for a intermediate to senior Java Developer to join our team on a 6-12 month Contract.
To be successful you must be willing to work 80% remote with 20% onsite only if required at Cape Town or Johannesburg.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- 3 Year IT or similar qualification
Experience Required:
- 3-5 years
- Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux
- Java knowledge, including J2EE, Spring
- Experience and knowledge in CSS, XML and HTML
- Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies
Key Accountabilities:
- Microservices: Spring Boot & Spring Framework
- An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle
- Knowledge of SQL and industry-standard databases
- Databases/SQL
- Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle, Jenkins
- Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf
- Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud
- Code versioning (Git)